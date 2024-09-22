For the Record - Sept. 22, 2024

Wrong name: In the Sept. 20 Section A, a story about the generational split between Mexican cartel bosses and their millennial offspring misspelled the first name of Justice Department prosecutor Jonathan R. Hornok as Jonathon.

Wrong names: In the Sept. 21 Section A, a caption for a photo accompanying a story about residents’ fears in Springfield, Ohio, in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s false statements about pet-eating immigrants, misidentified the people and the place pictured. It showed Phara Pierre and her daughter attending Mass at St. Raphael Catholic Church, not James Fleurijean, Viles Dorsainvil and Rose-Thamar Joseph attending services at Central Christian Church.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.