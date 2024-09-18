Los Angeles Times to Host ‘Climate California Live’ on Sept. 26 in Downtown L.A.

On the heels of the second edition of the Our climate change challenge special section, the Los Angeles Times will host “Climate California Live,” a half-day of conversations with The Times’ climate journalism team. The live event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Zipper Concert Hall at the Colburn School in downtown L.A. Tickets are $15.

Sponsored by the California Center for Climate Change Education at West L.A. College, the event will include three panel discussions:



“Climate Anxiety and Adapting to a Future California,” featuring Climate Columnist Sammy Roth, Staff Writers Rosanna Xia and Tony Briscoe, and moderated by Environment, Health and Science Editor Monte Morin.



“Lifestyle and Sustainability” with Staff Writers Susanne Rust, Russ Mitchell and Lila Seidman, and moderated by Special Projects Editor Alice Short.



“Climate Activism, Youth and the Birth of Rage,” featuring Staff Writers Alex Wigglesworth, Corinne Purtill and Roth, and moderated by Short.

The Times launched its Climate California section one year ago, “in recognition of the fact that not only are Californians living on the front lines of climate change, they’re also leading the nation in the charge toward renewable energy and sustainable living,” said Morin.

In the past year, Morin said, “our climate team has produced story after story of award-winning journalism, a feature-length documentary and one of the most widely-read climate columns in the business.

“It’s also helped produce the recent edition of Our climate change challenge – a special section helmed by Alice Short, an incredible projects editor.” The editorial package includes 12 essays from young people sharing their hopes, their outrage and their strategies for fixing our warming planet.

During the Sept. 26 event, Morin said he hopes to bring the reporters’ work “even closer to readers” with a live discussion of the themes explored in that special edition – including youth, climate anxiety, activism, adapting to a warming planet and the future. “We’re excited to engage with our audience face to face,” he added.