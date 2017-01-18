Ivanka Trump's book on women and work is running late

Ivanka Trump is running late. Her book is, anyway.

The release date for Trump's "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" has been moved from March 7 to May 2, the Associated Press reports.

Trump's publisher, Portfolio, a Penguin Random House imprint that specializes in business-related books, told the AP that the delay was due to "momentous changes in Ivanka's life," and that moving its publication date back would "give her time to settle her children into their new home, schools and city."

Trump, the daughter of president-elect Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump, is expected to move to Washington, D.C., after her father's inauguration as president. Her husband, Jared Kushner, a real estate executive who owns the New York Observer, will serve as a White House senior advisor in the new administration.

"Women Who Work" will include a new preface that Ivanka wrote after her father's surprise victory in November's presidential election,the AP reports.

In a description of the book on the publisher's page, Trump writes, “’Women Who Work’ will equip you with the best skills I’ve learned from some of the amazing people I’ve met, on subjects such as identifying opportunities, shifting careers smoothly, negotiating, leading teams, starting companies, managing work and family, and helping change the system to make it better for women — now and in the future."

"Women Who Work" will be the second book by Trump. Her first, "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life," was published in 2009 by Touchstone.