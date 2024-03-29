Letters to the Editor: A Trump Bible? What’s next from the huckster-in-chief? Burial plots on Mars?

In 2020, then-President Trump famously held a Bible outside a church after tear gas was used against protesters in Washington.

To the editor: Donald Trump has moved on from trading cards and sneakers to selling Bibles during Holy Week. ( Trump promotes ‘God Bless the USA Bible,’ selling for $59.99 , March 26.)

This is disgusting. Just as Jesus drove the money changers from the Temple, can all of us unite to drive Trump from American politics?

William Dodd Brown, Chicago

Advertisement

..

It looks as if the former president is about to add to some of his failed ventures, which have included Trump steaks, golden tennis shoes, Trump University, wineries, casinos, real estate, golf courses and too many more to count. Now his latest racket, and the lowest of the lows, is selling a Bible which includes the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, Pledge of Allegiance and the lyrics to “God Bless the USA.” His shameless attempts to separate his loyal followers from their money is quite despicable. Any way to make a buck is his method of madness. What’s next? Burial plots on Mars? It’s truly enough and the insanity must stop.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Well, perhaps Trump has decided “dictator” isn’t high enough. By publishing his version of the Bible, he’s reaching for God status.

Nothing is sacred in Trump’s world.

Christine Sanchez, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: So, Donald Trump is now a Bible salesman? Well, my guess is that inside it, both Christ and God have Trump’s visage, and its cover must be orange. Sales should go through the roof. After all, he has a built-in clientele of rubes, all champing at the bit to shell out $60 to get their very own Bible of the Second Coming. I see his sales pitch is “Make America Pray Again,” — but he misspelled “prey.”

Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes