Forbes names J.K. Rowling Europe's highest-paid celebrity. Sorry, Ronaldo

“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling is Europe's highest-paid celebrity, earning $95 million in a twelve-month period, Forbes magazine estimates.

The British author beat out Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who earned an estimated $93 million, for the top spot. The English pop band Coldplay came in at No. 3.

Rowling is the only celebrity on the list who is chiefly known as a writer, although British chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay, who is ranked at No. 6, is the author of several books. The rest of the list is dominated by musicians and athletes.

She's also one of only two women to make the list, along with British pop star Adele, who came in at No. 4.

In August, Forbes declared Rowling the world's highest-paid author, with James Patterson coming in at No. 2. Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”), Dan Brown (“The Da Vinci Code”) and Stephen King rounded out the top five.

Rowling's No. 1 ranking is likely due to the blockbuster success of her play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which debuted in London in 2016 and is scheduled to open on Broadway next year. She also wrote and co-produced the 2016 hit film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” based on her 2001 book.