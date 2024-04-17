The week’s bestselling books, April 21
Hardcover fiction
1. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”
2. The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) A magic-infused novel set in the Spanish Golden Age.
3. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
6. City in Ruins by Don Winslow (William Morrow: $32) The bestselling author’s third book in his Danny Ryan trilogy and his final novel.
7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.
8. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.
9. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
10. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.
2. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) An expert guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes.
4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
5. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $29) A look at our cognitive biases and the power, disadvantages and highlights of magical thinking.
6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.
7. Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) Inside the eras and movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world.
8. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $30) An exploration of what makes conversations work.
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons.
10. The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul (Dey Street Books: $30) A brutally honest memoir from the pop culture icon.
Paperback fiction
1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
2. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)
3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
4. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin: $18)
5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)
6. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
7. Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin: $17)
8. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
9. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
10. Weyward by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s Griffin: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
2. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles (Abrams Image: $20)
3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)
5. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $19)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
8. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial: $21)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
