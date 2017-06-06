Move over, Schwarzenegger: New book uses Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a workout inspiration

If you want to get in shape, you're going to have to feel the Ginsburn.

That's according to a Washington, D.C., personal trainer who has written a workout book based on the exercise routine of one of his most famous clients: 84-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trainer Bryant Johnson's book, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong… and You Can Too!” is scheduled for release Oct. 3 from publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the Associated Press reports.

The book will contain illustrations of Ginsburg, clad in her judge's robe and “trusty sneakers,” doing the exercises that Johnson has prescribed for her.

Johnson trains Ginsburg twice a week, and her typical routine includes push-ups and "the core-strengthening plank," according to AP.

A description of the book on the publisher's website describes it as “kitschy” and promises that it will help readers perform a “supremely good workout.”

“Be warned, this workout will not be a breeze,” the description reads. “From planks to squats to (full) push-ups, this workout will have you fit in no time!”

Johnson has trained Ginsburg, a cancer survivor more than 30 years his senior, for almost 20 years, Yahoo reports.

At one point, the justice left a dinner with then-President Obama early in order to make it to one of her training sessions.

“I said, ‘You left the president for me?’ ” Johnson remembers telling Ginsburg. “’Oh man, extra push-ups for you.’”

A Washington Post profile of Johnson, who also trains Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, describes Ginsburg's motivation for first seeking the help of a personal trainer.

“When I started, I looked like a survivor of Auschwitz,” Ginsburg said. “Now I’m up to 20 push-ups.”

Readers who aspire to Ginsburg-level swoleness should be careful: The justice's workouts are intense, according to Politico writer Ben Schreckinger.

In an article titled “I Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout. It Nearly Broke Me,” the journalist wrote, “Ginsburg’s personal trainer, it turns out, is no joke. ... As for Ginsburg’s continued vitality, after going through one of her workouts I can confirm she could not be in better hands. Sore, disoriented and cranky, I didn’t feel a day over 65.”

