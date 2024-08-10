Q&A: Make the most of your workouts by training like the athletes of Team USA

Skateboarder Tate Carew and gymnast Frederick Richard compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, while swimmer Ali Truwit competes at the 2024 Paralympic Swimming Trials.

The past two weeks of Olympic competition in Paris have brought us amazing stories of athletic skill, speed, triumph and redemption.

Perhaps they’ve left you newly inspired to train for a 10K or win your weekend basketball league.

Even if you’re not destined to compete on a world stage, learning how to fuel your body and mind like some of the country’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes may help you boost your own game.

Frederick Richard helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team win a bronze medal, their first Olympic hardware in 16 years. San Diegan Tate Carew finished fifth in the men’s skateboard park final, and swimmer Ali Truwit — who lost part of her leg in a shark attack last year — will hit the pool in the coming weeks.

All three told The Times about the habits that earned them their spots on Team USA. Their comments have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How do you psych yourself up to work out on days when you just aren’t feeling it?

Frederick Richard: I have been in the gym since I was about 4 years old. I’m there because I love it but even so, there are days when I’m a little less inspired. On those days, I try to remember that it is the process that I enjoy and trust, which keeps me focused.

Ali Truwit: Knowing the deeper meaning of what I’m doing and why is my source of mental toughness on the days I’m not feeling like practicing. Right now, that larger purpose for me is turning trauma into hope and showing the world what people with disabilities are capable of. It drives me forward, even when I’m feeling sad or exhausted or in pain.

Is it OK to skip warming up or cooling down if you’re short on time?

Tate Carew: I rarely go into skating without stretching or warming up in some way. I’d rather have a shorter session knowing that I am preventing petty injuries.

FR: The warm-up and cool-down is not something to miss. You have to take care of your body.

What do you eat when you need a quick nutrition boost?

TC: A peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

FR: Celsius is my go-to drink when I need a little boost.

AT: I like to compete with a light stomach, so I like gluten-free pretzels or sometimes an apple. I love some mini Starbursts right before my race — a little sugar kick.

Do you have any tips about how to space out your meals and snacks?

FR: I definitely try not to eat too close to when I am going to bed.

TC: When I’m hungry, there is no such thing as a bad time to eat.

Any tips for staying properly hydrated? If you get sick of drinking water, is there anything you substitute instead?

AT: I carry a water bottle everywhere, all the time and try to just always be drinking. I also love Gatorade Zero!

TC: Watermelon has been a great substitute for me if I don’t feel like drinking water.

How do you get over jet lag when you travel for competitions?

FR: We generally try to get to places a day or two prior to the competition so that we can adjust to the time and the surroundings. For the Olympics we got to France about a week in advance.

AT: The way to handle conditions that aren’t ideal is to have handled them many times before in your practices. Then you know and believe you can do well anyway.

If you have trouble falling asleep the night before a high-stakes competition, what do you do?

AT: I’ve learned to put habits in place — like warm showers, relaxing mantras and funny shows — that take my mind to a more peaceful place.

FR: I try not to get too stressed, which I can do if I keep the big picture in mind. Trusting in the process is the key for me. I did bring my own mattress to Paris though!

Are there any mindfulness or meditation exercises that you find helpful?

TC: Whenever my mind feels extremely cluttered, I ask myself, “What problem do I have at this very moment?” Meaning, even if you are dealing with a lot in your home life, relationships, work, etc., what problems are you dealing with at that very moment?

AT: I love calm.com and Tamara Levitt! She has a very soothing voice, helpful big-picture insights, and breathwork. I also use progressive muscle relaxation as I’m trying to fall asleep, and I think that encourages the mind and body to let go.

How do you filter out distractions when it’s time to compete?

TC: I made my goals this year so clear that nothing would get in the way of me succeeding.

AT: I remind myself that work works and I’ve done the work. That helps a lot. One of the many reasons I train so hard is so that I can say that to myself before races.

I also just love racing so when I’m in a race, it’s often the only time of day for me that my mind is totally clear and focused.

If you make a mistake in the middle of a competition, how do you move forward instead of dwelling on it?

FR: I know that gymnastics is a judged sport so perfection is difficult. I also know that everyone is going to have some mistakes.

TC: Everything happens for a reason. In a way, it’s motivating for me.

Are there any other tips you’d like to share?

AT: Focus on what you love about competing — the people, the places, the habits you’ve ingrained in yourself, the joys of the process — and the rewards will be there no matter what.

