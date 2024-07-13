Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76
Richard Simmons, the colorful fitness guru who turned aerobics dancing and positive energy into decades of fame, died Saturday, law enforcement sources said. He was 76.
Simmons was found at his home, and there was no evidence of foul play, sources told The Times.
Simmons specialized in helping obese people lose weight, starting with a Los Angeles fitness studio and eventually making appearances on TV shows, including a popular stint on “General Hospital.”
In his biography, he said struggling with being overweight himself inspired him to help others.
Over the years, he hosted a variety of shows, produced fitness videos and even had a chain of fitness studios. All the while, he made regular appearances in movies and TV shows.
Richard Simmons reveals skin cancer journey after worrisome ‘I am….dying’ Facebook post
Fitness guru Richard Simmons urged his fans to ‘see your doctor’ after revealing his skin cancer diagnosis and his treatment on Facebook this week.
In recent years, Simmons had become the subject of fascination, some of it unwanted. He retreated from public view, and some worried about his health.
In 2017, the “Missing Richard Simmons” podcast revisited the speculation behind Simmons’ welfare, although he refuted many of the rumors.
In March, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer and received treatment to remove the cancerous cells. Simmons detailed finding “a strange-looking bump under my right eye” in a pair of Facebook posts.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for the L.A. Times biggest news, features and recommendations in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.