Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76

Fitness personality and actor Richard Simmons waves to a crowd at the annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles in 2013.
Simmons died Saturday at home in L.A. He was 76.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Richard Simmons, the colorful fitness guru who turned aerobics dancing and positive energy into decades of fame, died Saturday, law enforcement sources said. He was 76.

Simmons was found at his home, and there was no evidence of foul play, sources told The Times.

Simmons specialized in helping obese people lose weight, starting with a Los Angeles fitness studio and eventually making appearances on TV shows, including a popular stint on “General Hospital.”

In his biography, he said struggling with being overweight himself inspired him to help others.

Over the years, he hosted a variety of shows, produced fitness videos and even had a chain of fitness studios. All the while, he made regular appearances in movies and TV shows.

A man with short curly hair in a purple suit with a bedazzled trim and a matching tie smiling with his mouth open

Richard Simmons reveals skin cancer journey after worrisome ‘I am….dying’ Facebook post

Fitness guru Richard Simmons urged his fans to ‘see your doctor’ after revealing his skin cancer diagnosis and his treatment on Facebook this week.

March 20, 2024

In recent years, Simmons had become the subject of fascination, some of it unwanted. He retreated from public view, and some worried about his health.

In 2017, the “Missing Richard Simmons” podcast revisited the speculation behind Simmons’ welfare, although he refuted many of the rumors.

In March, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer and received treatment to remove the cancerous cells. Simmons detailed finding “a strange-looking bump under my right eye” in a pair of Facebook posts.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

