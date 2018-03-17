Books newsletter: Barry Gifford, Book Festival news, calligraphy for Nowruz and more

It's been many months in the making: We unveiled the Festival of Books schedule on Thursday. More than 400 authors will participate in the festival, including Junot Diaz, Walter Mosley, Gabrielle Union, Patton Oswalt, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Joyce Carol Oates, Jorge Ramos, John Scalzi, Tayari Jones, Lawrence Wright, Rick Riordan, Ngugi Wa Thiong'o, Dennis Lehane, Janet Mock, Kate DiCamillo, Reza Aslan, Dave Eggers and Diana Gabaldon. And so many more — plus food trucks and art and readings and performances and booths galore. It's all happening April 21-22 at USC. Here are some high points of the lineup and the entire schedule. And, yes, I'll probably mention it again before we get there.