Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019

By
Jul 17, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Next year, Sen. Kamala Harris will release her book, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey." (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a rising star in the Democratic Party who is sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal.

Penguin Press announced Tuesday that Harris' "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey" will come out Jan. 8. According to Penguin, Harris will write about "the core truths" in American life and how to learn what they are.

The 53-year-old Harris was formerly California's attorney general. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

For politicians, books have long been a standard part of developing a national profile, from John F. Kennedy's "Profiles in Courage" to Barack Obama's "The Audacity of Hope."
