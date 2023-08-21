Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris for attorney general? Weighing Biden’s VP options

Then-Sen. Kamala Harris, right, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein attend an event in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2017.

To the editor: Columnist George Skelton’s “solution” — have President Biden convince Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign so Gov. Gavin Newsom can appoint Vice President Kamala Harris to fill Feinstein’s seat — is interesting, but I have a better idea.

Merrick Garland, weary of politics and relentless attacks from the right, agrees to step down as attorney general, and Biden picks Harris, a former California attorney general, to replace him. Then Biden asks Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be his vice president.

Harris is an excellent reader of tea leaves. She can see ahead to 2028, and she needs more time to improve her odds of being elected to the White House.

Another benefit of this: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, now a resident of Michigan, could run for governor of that state, thus building his resume as a potential presidential contender in the future.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

To the editor: Feinstein retiring early to be replaced by Harris would be a disaster for Democrats.

Under the 25th Amendment, Harris’ replacement for vice president would need to be confirmed by a majority vote of Congress, including the GOP-controlled House. The Republicans would never confirm a politically popular replacement.

Worse, they could opt not to confirm anyone, leaving Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) first in line for the presidency (behind the octogenarian president) until the next administration is inaugurated in 2025.

Scott Russell, Long Beach

To the editor: Skelton says that both Biden and California have problems as if it’s a fact. Right-wing Republicans like to portray Harris as a burden to the president and Feinstein as a problem for California.

This is not the case. Feinstein is not running for reelection after more than 30 years of outstanding service.

Also, not every Democrat sees Harris as a burden, and having a woman of color on the ballot draws voters from all parties. This was the case in 2020, and nothing suggests the result will be different in 2024.

Skelton is completely off base in his assertions.

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach