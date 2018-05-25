Refugees, optimism and literary roots: Viet Thanh Nguyen and Mohsin Hamid in conversation

Hamid: Well, I think that it sort of depends. People who like me often think that I'm a very Pakistani writer. People who don't like me think that I'm this foreign-influenced whatever. But I make it a point to assert that I'm a foreign-influenced whatever whenever I present myself. If I do interviews where I speak, I say, look, I've lived abroad half my life. I speak English better than I speak Urdu or any Pakistani language. I've had a particular experience. I'm really not more Pakistani than I am potentially American, even though I'm not a U.S. citizen, or British. I try to assert my own mongrelness in Pakistan. But I, at the same time, try to remind people that Pakistan is a mongrel country; that, yes, English is the language of the elite but so is Urdu. Most Pakistanis at home grow up speaking Punjabi, Saraiki, Hindi. By the time people get to college, they have recognized that English is the language of the constitution, it's the language of business, if you want to work abroad or get out of Pakistan, it's the language that'll get you out. So on college campuses, much of the education is in English. My readers in Pakistan are not elite, ex-New York consultants like myself. They are very often college students who maybe have read no other novel in their lives. I can't tell you how many times I meet someone in Pakistan and they say, "Oh, I liked your book very much, it's the only novel I've ever read." I find that actually wonderful in a sense. I think that, and I say this very often in Pakistan also, I accept that I am a very atypical Pakistani, but so is everybody else. I don't accept that because I write in English, I am somehow inauthentically Pakistani. I am inauthentically Pakistani because I've lived outside of Pakistan a lot. But no one's authentically Pakistani. In Pakistan, for me, we systematically deny people's Pakistani-ness on the basis of the religious group or the religious subsect or the linguistic group or this or that or the other. I'm entirely opposed to that position. For me, if you live in Pakistan, I don't really care what passport you have, if you say you're Pakistani and you live there, I think of you as Pakistani. For me, if a refugee is living in Pakistan but is not a citizen and wants to be Pakistani, they should be. And then when I meet these young readers, very often they are from very non-elite sort of backgrounds.