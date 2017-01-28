Books: Why now is the time to read a 5-year-old book and more from books at the L.A. Times

Hi, I’m books editor Carolyn Kellogg with the latest in books.

THE BIG STORY

It’s rare that a 5-year-old book becomes timely, but that’s the case for “Private Empire” by Steve Coll. The book, about ExxonMobil and the man who, until recently, led it, “is the portrait of an ethos,” writes Sarah Chayes. Its leader, of course, was Rex Tillerson, who stands poised to become secretary of State under Donald Trump.

Rex Tillerson testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Alex Wong / Getty Images Rex Tillerson testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Rex Tillerson testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

ELUSIVE PEACE

Veteran negotiator George Mitchell spent two years as President Obama’s special envoy for Middle East peace. His book “A Path to Peace: A Brief History of Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations and a Way Forward in the Middle East” is reviewed by Zach Dorfman, who underscores the region’s profound divisions.

Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank. Thomas Coex / AFP/Getty Images Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank. Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank. (Thomas Coex / AFP/Getty Images)

AMONG THE STARS

Patricia Bosworth, who wrote biographies of Montgomery Clift, Jane Fonda and others, had a life just as fascinating, her new memoir shows. She once met Monty as a girl — that was not long after her father, a lawyer, had defended the Hollywood 10 — and her acting career took her to Lee Strasberg’s studio and on-screen with Audrey Hepburn. But it’s the way the restrictive 1950s affected her personally — her gay brother driven to suicide, her need for an illegal abortion — writes reviewer M.G. Lord, that makes “The Men in My Life” so powerful.

Patricia Bosworth, left, with Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story." Patricia Bosworth Patricia Bosworth, left, with Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story." Patricia Bosworth, left, with Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story." (Patricia Bosworth)

BESTSELLERS

As Roxane Gay’s short story collection “Difficult Women” moves into its fourth week on our bestseller list, the author is making headlines. She told Buzzfeed this week that she has withdrawn her forthcoming book from Simon & Schuster over the publishing company’s deal with Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at the “alt-right” website Breitbart. On Saturday morning, giving the keynote speech to the American Bookseller Assn.’s annual Winter Institute, Gay said, “You are stewards of scared spaces. You provide sanctuary. Rise to the occasion. Rise.” This video shows they did.

Author Roxane Gay Jay Grabiec Author Roxane Gay Author Roxane Gay (Jay Grabiec)

BASEBALL IN EAST L.A.

“On rare occasions, you might catch sight of grown men in crisp white and sky-blue uniforms kicking up clouds of dust at the diamond on 4th Street and Evergreen Avenue,” writes Vera Castaneda, giving us a look at “Mexican American Baseball in East Los Angeles.” The short photo history book draws from archives and features on its cover — something I didn’t know until our story went online — the father of the Los Angeles Times’ own Steve Padilla.

"Mexican American Baseball in East Los Angeles" Arcadia Publishing "Mexican American Baseball in East Los Angeles" "Mexican American Baseball in East Los Angeles" (Arcadia Publishing)

Caption Writing children's books isn't as easy as it looks Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Caption Writing children's books isn't as easy as it looks Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Children's author Jon Klassen talks about the creative process when it comes to words and pictures for kids at his studio in downtown L.A. Caption Luis J. Rodriguez reads an excerpt of 'A Love Poem to Los Angeles' Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis J. Rodriguez reads an excerpt of his poem "A Love Poem to Los Angeles" on the Patt Morrison Asks podcast. Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis J. Rodriguez reads an excerpt of his poem "A Love Poem to Los Angeles" on the Patt Morrison Asks podcast. Caption Carrie Brownstein argues that limitations are good for artistry Carrie Brownstein talks with Times writer Lorraine Ali about her creative expression in Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia at the Festival of Books at USC. Carrie Brownstein talks with Times writer Lorraine Ali about her creative expression in Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia at the Festival of Books at USC. Caption Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for literature In what was considered a "radical" choice, Bob Dylan was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature on Oct. 13. In what was considered a "radical" choice, Bob Dylan was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature on Oct. 13. Caption How to move past cultural appropriation Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen breaks down how to move past cultural appropriation into four parts. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen breaks down how to move past cultural appropriation into four parts.

carolyn.kellogg@latimes.com

@paperhaus