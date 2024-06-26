The week’s bestselling books, June 30

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

5. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

6. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

7. Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown & Co., $30) The last of the author’s bestselling Nantucket novels.

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

9. The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley (William Morrow: $30) Twists abound in this locked-room murder mystery.

10. Parade by Rachel Cusk (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) A meditation on art, family and gender.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. On Call by Anthony Fauci, M.D. (Viking: $36) A memoir by the doctor whose six-decade career in public service has spanned seven presidents.

2. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

7. Bird Milk & Mosquito Bones by Priyanka Mattoo (Knopf: $29) A world traveler’s search for home, from Kashmir to L.A.

8. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the emotional journey she and her husband embarked on in the last years of his life.

9. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

10. Inventing Paradise by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica Press: $30) An exploration of the rise of Los Angeles through six influential figures: Phineas Banning, Harrison Gray Otis, Henry Huntington, Harry Chandler, William Mulholland and Moses Sherman.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)

3. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

4. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $18)

5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

2. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D. (Penguin: $19)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)

8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

9. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $19)

10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)