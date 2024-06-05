The week’s bestselling books, June 9

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her life in this irreverent and tender novel.

4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

5. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

6. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $29) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.

7. Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $29) From the author of the “Crazy Rich Asians” trilogy: A forbidden affair erupts volcanically amid a decadent tropical wedding.

8. You Like It Darker by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) The legendary storyteller’s new collection of 12 short stories, many never before published.

9. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman enters a brutal dragon-riding war college.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

3. The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos, Lisa Dickey (Grand Central: $35) Inside the place where 12 presidential administrations grappled with history-making crises.

4. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.

5. In My Time of Dying by Sebastian Junger (Simon & Schuster: $28) A near-fatal health emergency leads to a powerful reflection on death from the award-winning war reporter.

6. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

7. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

9. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the journey she and her husband embarked on in the last years of his life.

10. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

4. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

5. Rouge by Mona Awad (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $19)

6. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Editor), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Editor) (Vintage: $17)

7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

9. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

10. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

2. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. The Body Keeps Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

7. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

8. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $22)

9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

10. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

