Books: Walter Mosley, Thomas McGuane and more book news

Last year at the L.A. Times Book Prizes, we awarded Thomas McGuane the Kirsch Award for Lifetime Achievement, but it hasn't stopped him from writing. His new book, "Cloudbursts," is a mammoth collection of short stories, nearly 600 pages in all, that stretches from the beginning of his career in the 1960s to eight new stories. It is a "wonderful, essential new collection," writes reviewer Gabe Habash: "These 45 career-spanning stories contain more artistry, humor, eyebrow-raising plot turns and surprising diction than seems possible in one book." Read all about it.