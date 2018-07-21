Books: Raymond Chandler rebooted, a true view of Appalachia and more

After the presidential election, many readers in Southern California turned to books to try to better understand the Red States that elected him; one of those, JD Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” is in its 76th week on our bestseller list. There are other narratives, however — particularly “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia” by Elizabeth Catte, reviewed this week by native daughter Leah Hampton. She also takes a look at the novel “Whiskey & Ribbons” by Leesa Cross-Smith as an example of the kind of home-grown narratives that often get less attention from readers on the coasts.