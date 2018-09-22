Books: The trouble with publishing accused harassers; Ernie, Bert and authorial intent; the Brown family dynasty; and more book news

Critic at Large Laila Lalami looks at two big recent essays from men accused of sexual harassment, broadcasters Jian Ghomeshi (in the New York Review of Books) and John Hockenberry (in Harper’s). “The decision to give prime space to accused predators may seem puzzling, but it has a lot to teach us about which stories are valued in the culture and which are not,” Lalami writes. She discusses an interview with the editor of the New York Review of Books, Ian Buruma, who found Ghomeshi’s story appealing, and ran it on the cover of an issue titled, “The Fall of Men.” Buruma, as you may have heard, subsequently left his position as NYRB editor, all in the space of a week.