Milo Yiannopoulos ends his lawsuit against Simon & Schuster

Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing provocateur and writer, has dropped his lawsuit against Simon & Schuster over the publisher's cancelation of his book "Dangerous" last year.
In a document filed with the New York State Supreme Court, Yiannopoulos withdrew his legal action against the publisher with prejudice, meaning he'll be unable to file another lawsuit based on the same claim.
"We are pleased that Mr. Yiannopoulos' lawsuit has been withdrawn, with prejudice, and with no payment from Simon & Schuster," the publisher said in a statement. "We stand by our decision to terminate the publication of Mr. Yiannopoulos' book."
Simon & Schuster canceled publication of the book in February 2017; it was to be published by conservative imprint Threshold Editions, which had paid Yiannopoulos a rumored $250,000 advance. Yiannopoulos' inflammatory statements about women, Muslims, Black Lives Matter, transgender people and other groups had angered readers, who levied complaints against the company.
The book's cancelation came after a video clip surfaced that showed Yiannopoulos appearing to defend sexual relationships between adult men and boys.
The decision to publish the conservative journalist's book had been controversial even before the clip surfaced. Yiannopoulos had been banned from Twitter after he posted a series of insults against actress and comedian Leslie Jones, whom he referred to as a "black dude."
Roxane Gay, the bestselling author of "Bad Feminist" and "Hunger," withdrew a book she had planned to publish with Simon & Schuster in protest over the firm's decision to publish Yiannopoulos' book.
Yiannopoulos sued Simon & Schuster in July 2017, alleging breach of contract and breach of good faith. He sought $10 million in damages.
He self-published the book on July 4, and it landed at the top of Amazon's bestseller list.
Last month, Yiannopoulos dismissed the lawyers who he had hired, and announced he would represent himself in the lawsuit against Simon & Schuster.
Yiannopoulos explained his decision to drop the suit in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"I don't want to spend all the money I made from my book, and the next two years of my life, on a lawsuit," he wrote. "I would rather use it to help other authors reach the conservative audience that Simon & Schuster hates so much (but is happy to profit from, naturally)."
He blasted Simon & Schuster as a "liberal publishing house" that is "implacably hostile to popular conservative authors."
In the post, he stated that was able to keep his book advance.