Advertisement
Company Town

Trump sues ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation

President Trump stands with George Stephanopoulos in 2020.
Then-President Trump talks with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos before a town hall at National Constitution Center in 2020.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

Former President Trump is suing TV journalist George Stephanopoulos and ABC News for defamation for saying he raped advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

On a March 10 edition of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” the anchor said Trump was “liable for rape” during his interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). Stephanopoulos was pressing Mace, a rape victim herself, on how she could rationalize supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Miami, said the jury in the Carroll case found him liable for sexual abuse — not rape — and that Stephanopoulos defamed the presumptive Republican presidential nominee by using the term.

A jury ruled in January that Trump must pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages after finding Trump liable for defamation, the second case related to a 1996 incident that occurred when the two met in a New York department store.

In May, jurors rejected Carroll’s allegation that she was raped but found Trump responsible for the lesser charge of sexual abuse, along with defamation, and awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump, who denied that the incident occurred, repeatedly mocked Carroll over her claims.

Advertisement
NEW YORK, NY -- November 3, 2018: George Stephanopolous, chief anchor for ABC News, center, looks at his phone during a rehearsal for ABC News' election night coverage on November 3, 2018 in New York City. (PHOTOGRAPH BY MICHAEL NAGLE / FOR THE TIMES)

Television

Q&A: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on the midterms, #MeToo and his future at ‘Good Morning America’

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos remembers a more innocent time with President Trump.

Nov. 5, 2018

Trump’s suit cites how Stephanopoulos himself reported that Trump was not liable for rape when he reported on the verdict of the previous Carroll case on May 10.

The suit also noted that the headline on an ABC News online story on the Mace interview first used the word “rape” and was later changed to “sexual assault.”

Trump’s suit is asking for unspecified damages.

ABC News has not issued a comment on the matter.

The tense “This Week” interview was widely shared on social media. Mace took umbrage at Stephanopoulos’ question, claiming he was “rape-shaming” her by bringing up her own experience as a victim, which she has publicly discussed.

Trump has previously sued media outlets, including the New York Times and CNN, with no success.

More to Read

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsPolitics
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement