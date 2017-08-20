Pebble Beach 2017: Petersen to partner with Porsche on new exhibit

The Petersen Automotive Museum will transform its Mullin Grand Salon into a Porsche platform, starting early next year.

The Wilshire Boulevard car museum has entered into an agreement with Porsche Cars North America to convene a yearlong exhibit of what its officers call “one of the most comprehensive displays of the marque” ever outside Porsche’s home town of Stuttgart, Germany.

Running Feb. 3, 2018, to Jan. 27, 2019, “The Porsche Effect” will include a 1973 911 RS, an early Porsche 901, a very rare 1955 Continental Cabriolet and a museum wing full of other vehicles and related materials.

“Porsche has been overwhelmingly successful in every field they have entered, pushing the boundaries both on and off the track,” said Peter Mullin, chairman of the Petersen’s board of directors, in advance of the announcement, made at Pebble Beach the morning of the famed Concours D’Elegance. “This display of extremely rare Porsche sports cars on a grand scale is a tribute to the spirit of the marque.”

Klaus Zellmer, president and chief executive of Porsche’s North American division, said the agreement was hatched last year, after he and his colleagues made a visit to the Los Angeles museum.

“We are excited and proud to showcase some of our most historic Porsche sports cars for the Petersen and its visitors,” Zellmer said in a statement.

The Petersen’s current large exhibit concerns vehicles designed closer to home.

“The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazón e Inspiración,” which focuses on the Los Angeles-born discipline of lowrider automotive art and design, runs through July 2018.

The museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets for admission run from $7 for children to $15 for adults.

