Photos: Car culture past, present and future on display at L.A. Auto Show

An all-new Subaru Forester, a Lucid electric SUV, and a revamped Toyota Camry are among the new automobiles that will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the L.A. Convention Center starting Friday.
The public portion of the show runs through Nov. 26, and like many other recent auto shows worldwide, it will have far fewer debuts than in past years.
That’s because many automakers are avoiding the expense of big shows to distance themselves from competitors with online model unveilings.
1
2
1. “Mint Condition,” a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette from actor Kevin Hart’s collection, is on display at the L.A. Auto Show. 2. “Mint Condition” detail. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
