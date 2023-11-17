Photos: Car culture past, present and future on display at L.A. Auto Show

An all-new Subaru Forester, a Lucid electric SUV, and a revamped Toyota Camry are among the new automobiles that will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the L.A. Convention Center starting Friday.

The public portion of the show runs through Nov. 26, and like many other recent auto shows worldwide, it will have far fewer debuts than in past years.

That’s because many automakers are avoiding the expense of big shows to distance themselves from competitors with online model unveilings.

The Acura all-electric ZDX Type S draws a crowd at the L.A. Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 1. “Mint Condition,” a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette from actor Kevin Hart’s collection, is on display at the L.A. Auto Show. 2. “Mint Condition” detail. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Auto show fans take a Hyundai IONIQ 6 for a test drive. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A crowd checks out the newly unveiled Lucid Gravity, a fully electric luxury SUV with a projected range of over 440 miles, at the L.A. Auto Show. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A new startup, AITEKX, introduced its configurable multifunction electric vehicle at the L.A. Auto Show. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)