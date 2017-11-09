Walt Disney Co.'s fourth quarter earnings fall amid TV struggles, missing analysts' expectations

Walt Disney Co. reported a fiscal fourth quarter profit of $1.75 billion, but its financial results fell below what analysts were expecting, sending the stock down 3% in after-hours trading.

As with recent quarters, the company’s media networks unit, which includes ESPN, remained troublesome for the Burbank company.

Disney’s net income was down 1% from a year earlier and it delivered adjusted per-share earnings of $1.07 on revenue of $12.78 billion. But analysts had predicted earnings per share of $1.12 on revenue of $13.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Disney’s media networks unit, which houses cable and broadcast networks, had a tough quarter, reporting segment operating income of $1.48 billion, which fell 12% from a year earlier. The unit’s operating income declined on a year-over-year basis for the sixth quarter in a row.

Within the unit’s broadcasting group, which includes ABC, operating income was down 15% to $229 million. In the cable networks group, home to ESPN, segment operating income declined 1% to $1.24 billion. Disney attributed the drop-off, in part, to lower advertising revenue at ESPN and higher programming costs for the network, which pays a premium to carry National Football League and Major League Baseball games.

ESPN has long been the profit engine for Disney. But ESPN has been squeezed by rising sports rights costs at a time when pay-TV revenue has been under threat because of cord-cutting. In 2010, ESPN was available in nearly 100 million homes in the U.S. Now, however, it is in about 87 million homes, according to Nielsen data.

ESPN plans to layoff more than 100 employees, according to reports on Thursday.

Partly in response to changing media landscape, Disney recently outlined its bold plans to launch two Netflix-like streaming services — one for sports and another for films and television shows. The stand-alone subscription offerings would appeal to younger audiences who are turning away from traditional media. The sports service is scheduled to debut next year, while the one for films and TV shows is slated to come online in 2019.

Disney’s film studio had a weak quarter, posting operating income of $218 million, off 43% from a year earlier. And its consumer products and interactive unit delivered operating income of $373 million, a decrease of 12% from a year ago.

The company’s parks and resorts business was a bright spot: it saw operating income increase 7% to $746 million.

Company executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call with analysts Thursday afternoon. During the chat, Chief Executive Robert Iger is expected to be asked about Disney’s interest in acquiring 21st Century Fox’s movie and television production studios, as well as a couple of TV channels, including FX and National Geographic. According to a person with knowledge of the matter, Disney approached Fox about a potential deal, but talks have stalled.

Also on Tuesday, the company reported full fiscal year results, which included net income of $8.98 billion, a 4% drop from a year earlier. Revenue for the year was $55.1 billion, down 1%.

