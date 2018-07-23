Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host a new midday hour of ABC's 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines have been tapped as co-hosts of the new third hour of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the network announced Monday.
The expansion of the morning franchise — called “GMA Day” — will launch on Sept. 10 and air at 1 p.m. in the east and noon in the Central and Pacific time zones.
Strahan, 46, will add the taped hour to his current duties as co-host on the “GMA” flagship that runs from 7 to 9 a.m. with George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts. The former New York Giants football star and “Live! with Kelly and Michael” co-host joined the top rated network morning program in 2016.
Haines, 40, will move to “GMA Day” from the ABC News panel show “The View,” where she has been a co-host since September 2016.
“GMA Day” will be taped immediately after the two-hour live broadcast in the morning. ABC is using the new hour to replace “The Chew,” its food-centric talk show that aired in daytime since 2011.
ABC briefly experimented with a third hour of “GMA” in 2012 after the network cancelled the daytime talk show “The Revolution.” But “GMA Day” will be the first time it has fully committed to expanding its morning franchise to another time period.
NBC’s “Today” has demonstrated success in using its famous brand name beyond the traditional two-hour morning block. The program added the 9 a.m. hour in 2000 and 10 a.m. in 2008 with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. The expanded hours give the network more commercials to sell while incurring relatively modest production costs as the programs are done in the same studio as the flagship program.
In the last year, NBC has departed from the formula with “Megyn Kelly Today,” which airs at 9 a.m. in a separate studio with an audience and a high-priced host, the former Fox News anchor Kelly. The program, launched in 2017, has not been a ratings success.