Hallmark Channel, snubbed by the Emmys, is winning over viewers in red state America

At the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Hollywood glitterati probably will bestow TV’s highest honors on dark, edgy programming such as the dystopian dramas “Westworld” on HBO and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Conspicuously absent from the show will be the kind of light, family-friendly series and romantic comedies — the TV equivalent of a warm bubble bath — that populate the Hallmark Channel. The cable network, owned by the Kansas City, Mo., greeting card giant, is routinely ignored by TV industry members who vote on the Emmys.

But Bill Abbott, the chief executive of Studio City-based Crown Media Family Networks, which operates Hallmark, does not take the Emmy snubs personally, especially since his channels have been growing in popularity while rivals have seen ratings declines. Hallmark — which will launch a third cable channel next month — has capitalized on the widening cultural divide in television as viewers have more choices to select what fits their worldview.

“A vast majority of TV’s creative people are in Los Angeles and some in New York,” Abbott said in a recent interview. “The sensibility is very different there than it is in places where we are particularly successful.”

Hallmark’s appeal is strongest in the Midwest and the South. Though the channel’s programming is politically agnostic, if you highlighted its strongholds in red on a map, it would look a lot like the electoral college results in the 2016 election.

Some of those regional and cultural differences in viewing preferences showed up in a recent proprietary study conducted by another network that broke down viewing habits based on how people voted in the 2016 presidential election.

The study of 3,500 viewers was done in April and shared with The Times on the condition the network that conducted the research not be identified. The findings showed that viewers who voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are more interested in dark comedies and programs featuring unconventional families, antiheroes and strong female leads, the kind of shows that get Emmy love and critical approval. Clinton voters also like political satire, no surprise since late-night hosts such as Stephen Colbert (the host of this year’s Emmys on CBS) have been feasting off the chaos in President Trump’s White House.

TV viewers who said they voted for Trump are more likely to favor shows that depict traditional family values. They prefer male leads and heroes who are not conflicted and “tend to do the right thing,” according to the study. They are likely to tune out entertainment shows that depict gay people in sexual situations, negative portrayals of religion and political humor.

A lot of the Hallmark movies are pretty much the same stories over and over again but they are still uplifting. — Sheri Lynn DiGiovanna

Debi Bailey, 45, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., who voted for Trump, said she turns to Hallmark as a refuge from the racier programming on other networks.

“There are not a lot of stations out there that have good quality shows you can watch with your 90-year-old mother or your 7-year-old child,” Bailey said. “Hallmark has shows you can watch with your families. They have hope and strength that you can draw on.”

Hallmark’s strategy of steering clear of sex, violence and polarizing topics in its programming is “a positive for most people in the Bible belt,” said Sheri Lynn DiGiovanna, who runs the fan website for “When Calls the Heart.” The Hallmark series is based on the Janette Oke books about a teacher who leaves high-society life to become a teacher in a Canadian mining town at the turn of the 20th century. Dedicated followers of the series call themselves Hearties.

But the network is drawing more than just Trump voters. DiGiovanna, 51, who describes herself as politically liberal, said she finds Hallmark shows inspirational.

“A lot of the Hallmark movies are pretty much the same stories over and over again but they are still uplifting and I tend to go there first because I want to feel good about life and feel good about the world,” said DiGiovanna, director of communication for the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashville.

Karla Ruiz Segura / Hallmark Paul Campbell and Tricia Helfer in the TV series "Sun, Sand & Romance" on Hallmark. Paul Campbell and Tricia Helfer in the TV series "Sun, Sand & Romance" on Hallmark. (Karla Ruiz Segura / Hallmark)

Hallmark airs Christmas movies continuously starting in late October (a “When Calls the Heart” holiday film scored nearly 4 million viewers on Christmas Day in 2016). The whodunits on the Hallmark Mysteries & Movies channel are breezy and bloodshed-free. The quaint small towns and bucolic landscapes where stories are set often look like they are straight off a Hallmark card.

The prime-time audience for Hallmark — which was launched in 2001 — grew 9% in the second quarter of 2017 from a year earlier while its companion channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries was up 23%, according to Nielsen. Most other major cable channels, such as Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family), TBS, TNT, USA, Disney Channel and Lifetime, all saw declines in that period. Although Hallmark has an older audience — its median age is 58.6 — ad revenue has been on the rise. In the first half of 2017, the flagship network has taken in $190 million in revenue, up 7% from the same period in 2016, according to Standard Media Index. Hallmark is also getting higher prices from advertisers because it has cut the number of commercials running in its programs.

“They’ve been on a roll the past few years,” said Derek Baine, a senior analyst for the media research firm SNL Kagan.

What would have been considered dark 10 years ago would today be considered middle of the road. — Bill Abbott, chief executive of Crown Family Media Networks

To build on the growth, Crown Media is launching a third cable channel in October called Hallmark Drama, which will feature new movies and draw on a library of prestigious television movies that were once major ratings draws for the broadcast networks. It will also debut a new streaming service that will feature additional programming for $5.99 a month.

Abbott believes his company’s services are benefiting from the TV industry’s desire to chase younger viewers and critical accolades with attention-getting, provocative fare.

“What would have been considered dark 10 years ago would today be considered middle of the road,” Abbott said. “That allows us to play to the strength of our brand, which is quality and heritage and family friendly, and create a lot of original content for an underserved audience that just does not find it anywhere else.”