Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is fired from his company after sexual harassment allegations

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against the indie film impresario last week, the Weinstein Co. said Sunday.
“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company ... have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.