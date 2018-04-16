Netflix shares soar in after-hours trading on robust quarterly earnings

Netflix saw yet another stellar quarter, with robust international subscription growth driving the company to new highs.
The streaming entertainment giant added 7.4 million new subscribers for the first quarter, easily beating expectations and sending shares of the company soaring more than 6% in after-hours trading on Monday.
The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company posted earnings per share of 64 cents, which was in line with estimates by analysts polled by Factset. Revenue for the period was $3.70 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $3.69 billion.
Netflix said first-quarter revenue rose 43% year-over-year, the fastest pace in the history of its streaming business.
Subscription growth once again came largely from international territories as domestic subscriptions showed signs of plateauing. For the quarter, the company added 5.5 million subscribers in overseas territories, versus slightly less than 2 million in the U.S.
In a note to investors on Monday, Netflix attributed the 7.4 million new subscribers to the "growing breadth of our content and the worldwide adoption of internet entertainment."
Analysts had expected the company to add 6.6 million subscribers for the period.
Netflix unveiled a number of high-profile shows during the quarter, including the new sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" and comedian Chris Rock's stand-up special "Tambourine." New seasons of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Grace and Frankie" and "One Day at a Time" also debuted during the period.
During the period, Netflix shares soared past $300 for the first time, as investor optimism about the company's subscriber base outweighed fears of competition from Walt Disney Co., which will be launching its own streaming entertainment service in 2019.
Netflix shares closed at $307.78 on Monday, down 1.24%, but jumped nearly 7% in after-hours trading to $329.07.
Netflix is aiming to spend as much as $8 billion this year on content, up from $6 billion in 2017. The amount is expected to put it ahead of rivals Amazon and Hulu in terms of content spend.