Streaming makes the world go ’round. Here’s what it costs to watch around the globe

Streaming video is an increasing global business. But if you think the experience and cost of streaming movies and TV shows abroad is the same as in the U.S., think again.

Consumers in the U.S. and Canada account for 84 million of the 278 million subscribers paying for Netflix every month around the world.

Netflix says its service is available in more than 190 countries, with such exceptions as China and Russia, making its reach about as broad as it could get. Others are trying to catch up by expanding internationally. Disney+ has a huge footprint. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max has launched in 65 countries. In contrast, Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu and Comcast’s Peacock remain primarily domestic operations.

Advertisement

The global streamers have found success by investing in local-language shows. Sometimes, as with South Korea’s “Squid Game” and Spain’s “Money Heist,” those shows can break the subtitle barrier to cross over into global hits.

So what else are people watching around the world and how much are they paying?

VpnMentor, a firm that specializes in online privacy and internet security, recently gathered global data on streaming platform subscribers and the amount of content being offered.

VPNs — or virtual private networks — allow internet users to establish web connections through remote servers, often in international countries. Streaming aficionados can use these networks to access streaming services’ foreign content libraries, which sometimes offer stuff they can’t find at home.

Advertisement

The firm’s research found that many countries are enjoying a bounty of video choices, in some cases at a lower price than what U.S. subscribers are paying, reflecting economic situations and exchange rates.

Prices and the number of movies and TV shows streamers offer tend to fluctuate. Thus, the study’s figures reflect the state of the businesses in early 2024. But considering how guarded media companies are with details on their services, the data provide an interesting snapshot of the streaming experience throughout the world.

Here are some of the salient numbers in the report:

$1.46

The price in U.S. dollars for a basic, ad-supported monthly Netflix subscription in Egypt. The streamer’s “premium” service costs an Egyptian household $3.43 a month. For comparison, U.S. users pay $6.99 a month for Netflix’s ad-supported tier, $15.49 for the standard commercial-free offering and $22.99 a month for the premium deal with extra perks.

Advertisement

Other countries paying less than $5 a month include India, Morocco, Turkey and Columbia. According to vpnMentor, pricing in these countries is influenced by national taxes, average income levels and consumer purchasing power. Egypt is also the land of the cheapest Prime Video subscription on Earth, where 60 cents a month will get you access to 1,794 movies and TV shows, vpnMentor said.

$16.36

The average price for a standard Netflix plan in Denmark, which is the most expensive in the world in vpnMentor’s review, just ahead of the U.S.

$9.61

Consumers in France pay the most for a Prime Video subscription (at $9.61 a month), followed closely by Canada ($9.50). In the U.S., subscribers pay $8.99 a month, or receive the service as part of an Amazon Prime membership that costs $139 a year and includes benefits such as free shipping for goods.

8,249

The number of movie and TV titles Netflix offers in Slovakia, the most of any country, according to vpnMentor data. The study counted 5,622 movies and 2,627 TV shows. The total tally for the U.S. library was 6,768. Israel had the smallest Netflix library with 5,388 titles.

17,049

The number of titles Prime Video offers in the U.K. , the largest library of video content for any country. Ireland ranks second with 15,468, followed by the U.S. with 13,965.

3,184

The Philippines may be the happiest place on earth when it comes to streaming, as it has the largest number of movie and TV shows offered by Disney+. The total for the U.S. is 1,981, according to vpnMentor’s estimates.

Advertisement

$4.58

The cost of a monthly Disney+ subscription in Argentina, the cheapest rate for the service in the world. Austria pays the most at $11.76 a month. The rate for a basic plan in the U.S. is $7.99 a month.

