Warner Bros. won't renew financing deal with Brett Ratner, cutting remaining ties with filmmaker

Ratner hadn't only been financing films for Warner Bros. — he was also producing them via RatPac Entertainment. In 2014, Warner Bros. signed the filmmaker's company to a first-look production deal, meaning the studio got first dibs to fund and release its movies. The company, which Ratner co-founded with Packer, was housed in offices on the Warner Bros. lot that were formerly occupied by Frank Sinatra. But after Ratner's alleged misconduct came to light and Warner Bros. opted to not renew its deal with RatPac Entertainment, the filmmaker lost his office in the storied space.