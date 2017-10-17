Roy Price resigns as Amazon Studios chief following sexual harassment allegation

Roy Price has resigned as the head of Amazon Studios after an allegation that he sexually harassed a television producer working on one his shows.

An Amazon Studios representative confirmed that Price resigned from the company on Tuesday. Price was placed on unpaid leave Thursday following accusations made by Isa Hackett, an executive producer on the Amazon drama series “The Man in the High Castle.”

Hackett told the Hollywood Reporter that Price made lewd remarks to her during a promotional tour at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2015, including repeatedly making unwanted propositions to her while on a cab ride.

Albert Cheng has been named to run Amazon Studios on an interim basis.

