Advertisement
Company Town

Sean Bailey, Disney’s live-action film boss, is leaving the company

A group of people walking with picket signs underneath the entrance to the Disney studio lot in Burbank
The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi Carras
Meg James
Share

Sean Bailey, the longtime Walt Disney Co. executive who oversaw the studio’s live-action movies, is leaving the company, the Burbank-based entertainment giant announced Monday.

David Greenbaum has been appointed to the newly created role of president of Disney live action and 20th Century Studios, and will oversee film projects for both units spanning theatrical and streaming. Bailey is exiting his position after 14 years at the helm.

During his tenure, Bailey oversaw Disney’s recent spate of live-action remakes, including “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast.” His division also made last year’s box office flop, “Haunted Mansion,” inspired by the theme park ride.

“David has an incredible creative sensibility and eye for film, and he has built a reputation as an exceptional leader and creative executive, as proven by his track record at Searchlight Pictures and deep relationships throughout the industry,” said Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that he’ll be taking on this new and important role. We’ve had the great fortune to have a strong creative leader in Steve Asbell at 20th Century, and I’m excited for him to work closely with David as we take a more strategic look across both brands from a creative and operational standpoint. I also want to thank Sean Bailey for his many contributions and leadership over his tenure at Disney.”

Advertisement

Matthew Greenfield will continue to lead Disney’s specialty movie studio, Searchlight, which is known for prestigious fare including Oscar best picture nominee “Poor Things.”

This is a developing story.

More to Read

Company TownMovies
Christi Carras

Christi Carras reports on the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered entertainment news for The Times after graduating from UCLA and working at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN Newsource.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement