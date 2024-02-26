Sean Bailey, Disney’s live-action film boss, is leaving the company

Sean Bailey, the longtime Walt Disney Co. executive who oversaw the studio’s live-action movies, is leaving the company, the Burbank-based entertainment giant announced Monday.

David Greenbaum has been appointed to the newly created role of president of Disney live action and 20th Century Studios, and will oversee film projects for both units spanning theatrical and streaming. Bailey is exiting his position after 14 years at the helm.

During his tenure, Bailey oversaw Disney’s recent spate of live-action remakes, including “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast.” His division also made last year’s box office flop, “Haunted Mansion,” inspired by the theme park ride.

“David has an incredible creative sensibility and eye for film, and he has built a reputation as an exceptional leader and creative executive, as proven by his track record at Searchlight Pictures and deep relationships throughout the industry,” said Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that he’ll be taking on this new and important role. We’ve had the great fortune to have a strong creative leader in Steve Asbell at 20th Century, and I’m excited for him to work closely with David as we take a more strategic look across both brands from a creative and operational standpoint. I also want to thank Sean Bailey for his many contributions and leadership over his tenure at Disney.”

Matthew Greenfield will continue to lead Disney’s specialty movie studio, Searchlight, which is known for prestigious fare including Oscar best picture nominee “Poor Things.”

This is a developing story.