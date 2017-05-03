Want to watch movies at home sooner? Warner Bros. chief reports 'good progress' on touchy issue

Warner Bros. and several other major Hollywood studios have been nudging theater chains to let them release new movies on home video only weeks after the movies hit the big screen. Theaters don't like that idea, but according to the head of Warner Bros. Entertainment, they might be coming around.

The business model has long been structured to give theaters an ample cushion to make money from a new film by delaying the home video release of movies. But with the rise of streaming services such as Netflix and a decline in traditional home video revenue, film studios want the ability to push films into the home video market much earlier.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Chief Executive Kevin Tsujihara has been a leading proponent of the move, and on Wednesday a Wall Street analyst asked about his progress.

“We continued to have constructive discussions with the exhibitors,” Tsujihara said during parent company Time Warner Inc.’s first-quarter earnings call. “I think we are making good progress.”

Currently, most major movies are made available to rent about three months after the theatrical release. Studios have debated the idea of offering films to stream in people’s homes for about $30 a pop one month to six weeks after the theatrical release.

Tsujihara did not give much insight into pricing strategies, other than saying that “the model will be a premium video-on-demand model that hopefully will be mutually beneficial to both of our businesses.”

“We really do believe that by giving consumers more flexibility and more options when the awareness of the films is the highest … will actually create, overall, a bigger pie rather than a smaller pie,” Tsujihara said. “We really are excited by this opportunity.”

Studios are looking to buttress their businesses amid the digital disruption. Revenue from sales and rentals of movies and TV shows totaled $12 billion in 2016, a decline of 7% from the previous year, according to data released in January by the trade organization Digital Entertainment Group.

