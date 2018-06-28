Amazon jumps into drug business with PillPack acquisition, sending pharmacy stocks down

Amazon has been disrupting businesses from electronics to household staples and even package delivery. Pharmacy and health benefits companies have long fretted that they’d be next. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos signaled his interest in healthcare earlier this year when he teamed up with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon to form a healthcare company to manage the health plans of their more than 1 million employees.