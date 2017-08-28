Amazon slashes Whole Foods grocery prices as much as 43%

Amazon.com Inc. completed its $13.7-billion purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. on Monday and immediately slashed prices by up to 43% for some of the grocery chain’s bestselling products.

Prices were lowered for Whole Foods’ bananas, large brown eggs, salmon, avocados, baby kale and almond butter, among other groceries.

Amazon had said last week that it would cut prices when the deal closed so that Whole Foods, whose natural and organic products often carried premium prices that resulted in the upscale chain being derisively dubbed “Whole Paycheck,” would instead start to become “affordable for everyone.”

More price cuts on more items are expected at the 470 Whole Foods stores in the United States, Canada and Britain: “This is just the beginning,” the companies said.

It’s that aggressive approach to pricing, a hallmark of Amazon, that has sent shock waves through the $611-billion U.S. grocery industry.

Rival supermarket chains, which already operate with thin profit margins, are expected to be pressured further to keep prices down and strengthen their loyalty programs or risk losing shoppers to Whole Foods.

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, plans to give its Amazon Prime members further price savings and other in-store benefits at Whole Foods.

And Amazon already is selling its Echo and Echo Dot voice-assisted devices in Whole Foods stores as part of its plan to integrate the two companies.

Prices of organic bananas were cut 30% to 69 cents a pound from 99 cents; organic avocados fell 29% to $1.99 from $2.79, and organic rotisserie chicken dropped 29% to $9.99 from $13.99.

Store displays showed the “new lower price” on items along with the prior price, along with signs that said “We’re Growing Something Good — Whole Foods + Amazon.”

