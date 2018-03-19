Justice Department's effort to halt AT&T-Time Warner merger goes to trial as both sides spar over evidence

The high-stakes antitrust showdown over AT&T Inc.'s planned $85 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. began in a Washington courtroom Monday as both sides sparred over some key issues that signaled their legal strategies.
Opening arguments aren't scheduled until Wednesday in a trial U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said could last six to eight weeks — about twice as long as originally estimated when the Justice Department sued last fall to halt the deal.
Each side will have 30 witnesses and Leon told attorneys for the federal government and AT&T that he'd allow extra witnesses if necessary because the case is "too important" to try to stick to a rigid timetable.
AT&T's lead attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, took aim Monday at thousands of pages of emails from AT&T employees that the Justice Department wants to submit as evidence of potential competitive harms of the deal. Petrocelli argued that the government was asserting too broad a view of what is considered a business record. As an example, he cited 18 documents produced by a lower level AT&T employee whom Petrocelli described as "one young man who just came out of business school."
"He had absolutely nothing to do with the decision to acquire Time Warner," Petrocelli said.
But Justice Department attorney Eric D. Welsh said many of the emails and other documents from AT&T employees are relevant to the case. He said they include "some very startling statements."
"We're not talking about someone who was just hired off the streets," he said."Some of them are from top AT&T executives."
Leon indicated he would be cautious about assuming that documents produced by lower level employees reflected the views of top executives.
The Justice Department has sued to block AT&T's proposed purchase of Time Warner, whose media empire includes HBO, CNN, TNT, and Hollywood's largest movie and TV studio, Warner Bros.
AT&T, which purchased DirecTV three years ago, already is the nation's largest pay-TV provider with more than 25 million customer homes. The company also has more than 100 million customers for mobile service, an increasingly important market as younger Americans prefer to watch programming on their phones.
The government alleged that AT&T would use its expanded size to freeze out new TV entrants and raise prices for customers.
The Justice Department points to the problems with the Los Angeles Dodgers' television channel, SportsNet LA. In 2016, the Justice Department sued DirecTV and AT&T, alleging collusion among pay-TV operators in Los Angeles not to carry the channel.
That case eventually was settled, but DirecTV still does not offer the Dodgers' channel, citing its cost.
To reduce the clout AT&T would get from Time Warner's extensive assets, federal antitrust officials demanded the company sell some Time Warner networks or DirecTV in exchange for approval of the purchase.
AT&T refused, setting up one of the biggest antitrust showdowns in years.
The Dallas company argued that prices would go down if the deal is approved. AT&T also noted that the purchase of Time Warner is a vertical merger, meaning the two companies do not directly compete in their primary business.
The Justice Department hasn't successfully blocked a vertical merger in nearly 50 years.
Such deals are different from horizontal mergers, which involve companies that primarily compete directly. Those deals remove competitors from the marketplace and are more frequently blocked.
AT&T notes that in 2011, the Justice Department allowed a major media vertical merger when it approved Philadelphia cable-TV giant Comcast Corp.'s acquisition of NBCUniversal.
The Justice Department wants to highlight statements made by AT&T and DirecTV about the dangers to competition posed by that merger.
But Petrocelli argued Monday that comments made by DirecTV before it was acquired by AT&T in 2015 are not relevant now.
"So much has happened at warp speed to change the landscape of the industry," Petrocelli said.
Leon said there were similarities and differences between the two mergers.
The government notes that the AT&T-Timer Warner transaction is three times larger than the Comcast/NBC Universal deal. And while the Justice Department under the Obama administration imposed conditions on the Comcast-NBCUniversal deal, the Trump administration antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, has criticized the approach.
He argues that such behavioral remedies are largely ineffective because they are difficult to enforce.
Another difference between the two deals is the occupant of the White House. President Trump has had a longstanding feud with CNN and declared his opposition to the deal when it was announced in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.
This month, a group of prominent former Justice Department officials, including former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean, former U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara of New York and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah R. Saldaña, warned in a court filing that White House meddling in the deal would amount to selective law enforcement, which is unconstitutional.
But Leon, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, squelched AT&T's attempt to pursue the issue of improper White House meddling. In February, he denied AT&T's request to review White House call logs to see if there had been communications with the Justice Department. AT&T failed to prove it was a victim of selective enforcement, the judge ruled.
