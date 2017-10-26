Disneyland puts transportation hub on hold, reveals plan to build parking structure within resort

The Disneyland Resort has shelved plans for a new transportation hub on the eastern edge of the Anaheim property and will build a 6,500-space parking structure near its shopping district.

The new parking structure will be built on land used for a surface parking lot adjacent to the massive Mickey & Friends parking garage, just north of the Downtown Disney shopping district.

The announcement, made through a park blog, suggests that the resort is putting on hold plans for a transportation hub and a new pedestrian bridge on the eastern end of the park.

The transportation hub, dubbed the Eastern Gateway, was opposed by some nearby business owners who worried that the pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard would divert foot traffic away from their shops and restaurants.

Resort representatives didn’t immediately respond to a call and email from the Los Angeles Times but have confirmed to other news outlets that the Eastern Gateway project has been put on hold. The project would have included 6,800 parking spaces plus driveways where taxis, buses and shuttles could drop off park visitors.

The transportation hub, along with the 14-acre Star Wars Land expansion project under construction, were to be part of a $1-billion investment promised to the city of Anaheim in exchange for a 30-year exemption on an entertainment tax.

By building a new 6,500-space parking structure adjacent to its existing 10,000-space Mickey & Friends garage, Disney will keep foot traffic within the resort, where visitors can be directed through the shopping district before entering the parks.

Disney also announced through its blog post that it expects to complete construction of its newest hotel in 2021. Disney is aiming the 700-room project for a four-diamond rating.

The hotel project also benefits from a deal with Anaheim that allows any four-star or four-diamond hotel in the city to keep 70% of the bed taxes for 20 years. The tax represents 15% of the nightly rate.

