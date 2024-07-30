Disneyland workers ratify contract that averted strike

Hundreds of Disneyland Resort employees rally outside the main entrance to the Anaheim theme park on July 17.

Harmony has been restored to the “happiest place on Earth.”

Thousands of workers at Disneyland voted on Monday to ratify a deal that averted what could have been the first strike at the Anaheim theme park in 40 years. Employees at Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Resort hotels also approved new contracts with the company.

“By ratifying these contracts, Disney cast members have secured historic raises and policies and protections that reflect their role as magic makers in the Disney parks,” the union bargaining committee said in a statement.

“For months hard-working cast members have stood together at the bargaining table and in the parks to ensure Disney recognized what they bring to the theme park experience, and these contracts are a concrete and direct result of this tireless work.”

Advertisement

Hollywood Inc. Disneyland, employees avert strike with tentative contract deal Workers had voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike, paving the way for what could have been the first major work stoppage at the Anaheim park in 40 years.

The Master Services Council, an alliance of labor unions representing some 14,000 Disneyland Resort employees, and the Walt Disney Co. reached tentative deals last Wednesday — just days after Disneyland workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

According to the Master Services Council, the three-year agreements contain pay increases amounting to $6.10 an hour over the life of the contract, a higher minimum wage of $24 in 2024, additional compensation bumps for senior employees and a more flexible attendance policy for custodians, ride operators, candy makers, merchandise clerks and other workers who keep Disneyland running.

Earlier this month, the Master Services Council scheduled a strike authorization vote — which gives union leaders the option to call a walkout if a deal can’t be reached — after filing unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. The group accused Disney of threatening to discipline hundreds of resort employees for wearing union buttons to work.

Advertisement

The unions maintain that wearing the buttons depicting Mickey Mouse’s raised fist is a protected form of collective action by workers, while the company argues that the pins violate the staff dress code. Disney has said that only “a handful” of repeat incidents led to disciplinary action, starting with a verbal warning.

The buttons functioned as a symbol of solidarity among Disneyland Resort staffers, who had been bargaining for new contracts with the Walt Disney Co. since late April.

The old Disneyland employee contract terminated June 16, while the Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney agreements were set to expire Sept. 30.

Advertisement

“Together by wearing buttons, attending rallies and telling their stories to the public, cast members fought for a more promising future for themselves, their fellow cast members, and their families,” the union bargaining committee said in a statement.

“These contracts are historic for Disney cast members and we’re pleased cast members’ lives will improve as a result.”