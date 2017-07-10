California Inc.: Disney confab to offer glimpse of new 'Star Wars' attraction

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

Trading resumes Monday with a strong tail wind. We learned Friday that U.S. employers added 222,000 net new jobs last month — the best performance since February. The figure was a significant improvement from May’s upwardly revised job growth of 152,000 net new jobs and well above analyst expectations. Job creation for April and May was revised up by a total of 47,000.

LOOKING AHEAD

Beach access: State legislators are scheduled on Tuesday to consider a plan to buy 6.4 acres of land from Vinod Khosla, a Silicon Valley billionaire who has blocked the public from a San Mateo County beach. The Assembly Judiciary Committee will discuss legislation, already approved by the Senate, to use the state’s eminent domain power to buy a road that was historically used to get to Martins Beach and an adjacent parking area.

Grab your cape: Six Flags Magic Mountain opens its new ride, Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, on Wednesday. The 3-D ride, designed by Florida-based Sally Corp., puts visitors to the Valencia park in vehicles armed with blasters. They score points by helping superheroes defeat villains. In the theme-park industry, interactive gaming attractions are growing in popularity because they entice visitors to come back regularly to improve their score or beat new challengers.

Emmy noms: Hollywood will be tuned in Thursday when nominations are announced for the 69th Emmy Awards. The announcements, to be live-streamed on Emmys.com, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time from the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Presenting the nominations will be actors Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) and Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”). The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17, with Stephen Colbert hosting.

Sand settlement: On Thursday, the California Coastal Commission will consider a proposed settlement that would end the mining of coastal sand in Monterey County — the last operation of its type on the mainland United States. Instead of facing a court battle with the commission over permits, Mexico-based Cemex has agreed to stop extracting sand from a 400-acre beach in the city of Marina that has been a mine site since the early 1900s.

Mouse House: Starting Friday, the Anaheim Convention Center will host D23, the three-day convention for Disney superfans. Disney officials are expected to use the event to divulge more details about the new Star Wars Land project under construction at Disneyland. So far, Disney has described one of the attractions as a virtual-reality ride that lets guests pilot the Millennium Falcon through a battle sequence. But it has offered no details on any other attraction in the 14-acre expansion.

THE AGENDA

Monday’s Business section looks at moves by the Federal Reserve to scale back its massive $4.5-trillion portfolio. Those holdings of mostly Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities are more than quadruple what they were before the Great Recession, and reducing them is another risky move that could affect mortgage rates, consumer prices, bank lending, stock values and federal government borrowing.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Hilton del Coronado: The storied Hotel del Coronado in San Diego will soon be run by Hilton, joining the huge hospitality company’s smaller Curio Collection of unique, upscale properties around the world. Don’t expect to see a Hilton marquee suddenly adorn the facade of the 129-year-old, red-roofed Victorian building. Hilton’s physical presence will be understated, but its marketing muscle and its 64 million loyalty-program members will significantly broaden the reach of the hotel.

Hospital takeover: NantWorks, the Culver City company controlled by billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong, has taken over the operator of six California hospitals, including St. Vincent Medical Center near downtown Los Angeles and St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. NantWorks acquired a controlling stake in Integrity Healthcare, which in 2015 took over management of the hospitals from the struggling nonprofit Daughters of Charity Health System.

Start-up central: UCLA isn’t just good at generating new businesses; the Westwood school has become better at it than any of the other 224 universities reviewed in a recent Milken Institute report. UCLA finished ahead of prominent challengers, including Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Caltech, when it comes to start-up creation, according to the “Concept to Commercialization” study.

Legendary trouble: Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin arrived in Los Angeles in October to a reception befitting a true Hollywood mogul. But things have quickly gone sour. Legendary Entertainment, bought by Wang’s Dalian Wanda Group, is trying to recover from a series of box-office misfires, and a deal to buy Dick Clark Productions deal fizzled under heightened scrutiny from Chinese authorities and concern over the price tag