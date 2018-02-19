California Inc.: Will the stock market's roller coaster ride continue?

Stocks boom, bust and boom again. But what if they weren't so volatile? For more than a year, that's how things looked. From late 2016 through the end of last month, the S&P 500 climbed more than 30%, while a key measure of stock market volatility — the VIX, also known as the "fear gauge" — edged lower. The abrupt reversal of the last few weeks has focused investors' attention on why things finally snapped and whether baroque, derivative bets on the fear gauge may have contributed to the recent tumult.