California Inc.: A shadow workforce of contract labor keeps Google humming

#MeToo bombshell: The CBS Corp. board is scheduled to meet on a teleconference call Monday and Item No.1 on the agenda will be how to handle an explosive report in the New Yorker accusing Chief Executive Leslie Moonves of sexually harassing six women decades ago. Two of the women believe their careers suffered after they rebuffed his advances. The Wall Street Journal said it is possible Moonves will be asked to take a leave of absence while an investigation is conducted.