Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company on Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company is making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. We're covering it here, blow by blow.
- Play the IPO game: See if you know when it's best to buy new tech stocks
- Column: The Snap IPO is a sucker's bet
- Timeline: How Snapchat grew from an idea at Stanford to an IPO
Cheers and applause from Snapchat offices in Venice
|Nina Agrawal
Outside Snap's main offices at 63 Market St. in Venice, all was quiet Thursday morning but for several TV and radio crews lining the street.
Down the block, a steady trickle of about two dozen employees quickly and discreetly entered a building at 21-27-35 Market St., occasionally assisted by a security team watching from across the street.
They arrived on foot, by bicycle and by Uber, some wearing T-shirts with the Snap ghost logo and some toting badges with what looked like bitmojis. One carried balloons, another a bottle of wine or champagne.
As 6:30 a.m. approached, a few stragglers ran down the block and through the gate.
At precisely 6:30 a.m., the time that Snap co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, cheers and applause erupted from inside the building.