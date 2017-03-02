Cheers and applause from Snapchat offices in Venice

Outside Snap's main offices at 63 Market St. in Venice, all was quiet Thursday morning but for several TV and radio crews lining the street.

Down the block, a steady trickle of about two dozen employees quickly and discreetly entered a building at 21-27-35 Market St., occasionally assisted by a security team watching from across the street.

They arrived on foot, by bicycle and by Uber, some wearing T-shirts with the Snap ghost logo and some toting badges with what looked like bitmojis. One carried balloons, another a bottle of wine or champagne.

As 6:30 a.m. approached, a few stragglers ran down the block and through the gate.

At precisely 6:30 a.m., the time that Snap co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, cheers and applause erupted from inside the building.