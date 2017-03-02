Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. We're covering it here, blow by blow.
- Play the IPO game: See if you know when it's best to buy new tech stocks
- Column: The Snap IPO is a sucker's bet
- Profile: CEO Evan Spiegel is the one part of Snapchat that Facebook can't copy
Investor Chris Sacca should've answered this 2012 email. Oops
Chris Sacca — an early investor in Twitter and Uber, among other companies — apparently received an invitation from Snap's Bobby Murphy in 2012, when Snapchat was in its infancy.
Looks like that was an opportunity Sacca didn't take.
Today, he's good-naturedly kicking himself.