L.A. Now
BUSINESS

Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. We're covering it here, blow by blow.

Investor Chris Sacca should've answered this 2012 email. Oops

Chris Sacca — an early investor in Twitter and Uber, among other companies — apparently received an invitation from Snap's Bobby Murphy in 2012, when Snapchat was in its infancy.

Looks like that was an opportunity Sacca didn't take.

Today, he's good-naturedly kicking himself.

Latest updates

