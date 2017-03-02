Maybe $23? Traders ponder where Snap shares will open

After the opening bell, the New York Stock Exchange began an elaborate process involving phones, tablets, hollers and lots of waiting to determine the price at which Snap shares should begin trading.

Although the Snapchat company initially priced shares at $17 to raise $3.4 billion in cash for its business, workers and investors, the shares are expected to debut on the market at a higher price.

Demand for the shares has been 10 times the supply despite questions about Snap's growth prospects. On Thursday, traders were contemplating paying upwards of $23 to start.