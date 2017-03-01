Report: SEC advisory group will look at whether Snap's structure will mean less information for investors

A committee that advises the Securities and Exchange Commission will meet next week to discuss whether Snap Inc. will have to disclose as much to its shareholders as other public companies do, according to a report from Reuters .

Snap, the company behind messaging app Snapchat, priced its initial public offering on Wednesday, selling shares for $17 apiece. Those shares, unlike those of most public companies, do not give stockholders voting rights.

Snap is the first company to issue non-voting shares in an initial public offering. Kurt Schacht, the chairman of the SEC's Investor Advisory Committee, told Reuters that the committee will review whether Snap will have to report all of the same information typically disclosed by public companies.

He said the committee will also discuss whether Snap's move could encourage other companies -- and tech companies in particular -- to go public with non-voting shares and whether that's good or bad.

"Is this is a slap in the face of corporate governance, or is this the market efficiency of the future?" Schacht asked, according to Reuters.

Read the full report here .