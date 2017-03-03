Snapchat maker sees gains in early trading Friday

Shares of Snap Inc. opened at $26.39 Friday, up about 8% from their price at market close Thursday.

Snap made its debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker symbol SNAP.

Shares were priced at $17 prior to trading but soared more than 40% to $24 when trading began Thursday. They closed at $24.48.

At 7:02 a.m. Pacific time Friday, Snap's stock was trading at $26.98.