Snap's founders get $272 million in cash each, plus billions in paper gains as stock soars

Snap Inc. founders Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel each made $272 million by selling shares in their company's initial public offering. And they've made much more in paper gains as Snap shares have soared in early trading.

Shares of the company's stock are changing hands for $25.77 as of 10:42 a.m. Pacific time, up from $17 when shares priced late Wednesday.

At $25.77, Murphy's remaining shares — he and Spiegel each sold only a small percentage of their holdings in the IPO and continue to own hundreds of millions of Snap shares — are worth $5.4 billion, a gain of $1.9 billion since this morning.

Spiegel has gained that much, and more.

Along with his Snap holdings going into this week's offering, the Snap chief executive was granted about 37 million additional shares when the public offering closed. Those shares, at $25.77 apiece, are worth $959 million.