Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company this week pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, where it quickly leaped to close at $24.48.
Snap shares leap 10.7% on second trading day
|Lauren Raab
Shares of Snap Inc. jumped 10.7% on their second day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, closing at $27.09.
Friday's closing price was up 59.4% from the shares' IPO price of $17 paid by investors Wednesday. The shares debuted on the exchange Thursday morning at $24.
Some analysts predict the stock will soon plunge, with one citing a target price of $10 a share. But the big first-day "pop" raises the question of whether the IPO should have been priced higher.