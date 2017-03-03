Snap shares leap 10.7% on second trading day

Shares of Snap Inc. jumped 10.7% on their second day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, closing at $27.09.

Friday's closing price was up 59.4% from the shares' IPO price of $17 paid by investors Wednesday. The shares debuted on the exchange Thursday morning at $24.

Some analysts predict the stock will soon plunge, with one citing a target price of $10 a share. But the big first-day "pop" raises the question of whether the IPO should have been priced higher.