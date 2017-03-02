Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company on Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company is making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. We're covering it here, blow by blow.
Snap shares soar above $25 in early trading
|Samantha Masunaga
Shares of Snap Inc. have traded as high as $25.42 less than an hour after the Los Angeles company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.
That's up nearly 6% from its $24 stock-market debut and up nearly 50% from the $17 IPO price that investors paid Wednesday.
At 8:59 a.m. Pacific time, Snap's stock was trading at $24.90.