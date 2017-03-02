Snap stock will plunge, these analysts predict

Now that Snap Inc. is publicly held, stock analysts are weighing in with their initial forecasts for the shares, and some are quite bearish.

Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group in New York, initiated coverage with a “sell” rating and a year-end target price of $10 a share.

That’s less than half the price at which Snap, the Venice-based maker of the Snapchat app, was changing hands during its first trading day. The IPO itself was priced at $17 a share.

“Snap is a promising early-stage company” but faces several obstacles, including “aggressive competition” and a “core user base that is not growing by much,” Wieser wrote in his note to clients. “Investors also will be exposed to what appears to be a sub-optimal corporate structure operated by a senior management team lacking experience transforming a successful new product into a successful company.”

Anthony DiClemente of the investment firm Nomura Instinet also expects Snap’s stock to sink. He gave the stock a “reduce” rating in his initial report and a price target of $16 a share.

He wrote that the “upside in [SNAP] shares is limited” by several factors, including “already slowing growth in daily active users” and “fierce competition from larger rivals such as Facebook” and two Facebook divisions, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Snap’s shares “are fairly valued at best at the IPO price,” DiClemente wrote.